Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Baker Hughes Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Baker Hughes in a report issued on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.22.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $35.18 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 85,735 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 231,129 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 84,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,153.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,153.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,695 shares of company stock worth $5,154,051. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

