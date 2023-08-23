Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Allison Transmission’s current full-year earnings is $6.93 per share.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $58.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $60.17.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.93% and a net margin of 21.17%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,849.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $113,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,849.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,790 shares of company stock worth $386,390 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.65%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

