Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.91.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Quanta Services stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.17. The stock had a trading volume of 222,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,637. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.25 and a 12 month high of $209.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

