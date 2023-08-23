Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.23

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.23 and traded as low as $14.31. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 8,335,217 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RBGLY shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,300 ($93.14) to GBX 7,500 ($95.69) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($107.17) to GBX 7,700 ($98.24) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,640 ($97.47) to GBX 7,340 ($93.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,350 ($81.02) to GBX 6,250 ($79.74) in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,200 ($79.10) to GBX 6,400 ($81.65) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1817 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

