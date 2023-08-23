ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.57 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 69.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $306.93 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00249319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00018009 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000628 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003852 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

