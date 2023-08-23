Reed’s (REED) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Reed’s (NYSE: REED) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/23/2023 – Reed’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/15/2023 – Reed’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Reed’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $17.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Reed’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/30/2023 – Reed’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/22/2023 – Reed’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Reed’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/6/2023 – Reed’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/28/2023 – Reed’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE REED traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. 141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,174. Reed’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reed’s, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.