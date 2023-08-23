Region Group (ASX:RGN) Insider Beth Laughton Buys 5,000 Shares

Region Group (ASX:RGN – Get Free Report) insider Beth Laughton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.19 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$10,950.00 ($7,019.23).

On Wednesday, June 28th, Beth Laughton purchased 5,000 shares of Region Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.24 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of A$11,200.00 ($7,179.49).

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Region Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -375.00%.

Region Group (RGN) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of convenience-based retail properties located across Australia. Region invests in retail properties predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

