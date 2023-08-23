Research Analysts Set Expectations for DT Midstream, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DT Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for DT Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DT Midstream’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 40.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DTM

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $52.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 400.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,679 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 681.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $54,899,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 123.6% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,539,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after acquiring an additional 851,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $45,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.