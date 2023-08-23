Reviewing Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) and Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX)

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) and Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Jushi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Bright Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Jushi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of Bright Green shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Jushi alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Jushi and Bright Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi -77.33% -308.61% -39.91% Bright Green N/A -107.30% -59.48%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 6 1 0 2.14 Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jushi and Bright Green, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Jushi presently has a consensus target price of $2.55, suggesting a potential upside of 529.94%. Given Jushi’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jushi is more favorable than Bright Green.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jushi and Bright Green’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $284.28 million 0.28 -$202.32 million N/A N/A Bright Green N/A N/A -$27.66 million ($0.09) -6.21

Bright Green has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jushi.

Summary

Bright Green beats Jushi on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jushi

(Get Free Report)

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Bright Green

(Get Free Report)

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.