Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 220,892 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,435,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,892 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Verizon Communications worth $328,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.10. 6,751,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,885,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $43.82.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

