Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 31,835 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,818,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,835 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $196,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,997,000 after purchasing an additional 399,152 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046,549. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average is $71.54.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

