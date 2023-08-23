Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 85,737 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,737 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Accenture worth $354,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,625,000 after buying an additional 223,509 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after acquiring an additional 354,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $5.21 on Wednesday, hitting $314.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,897. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.80. The company has a market capitalization of $208.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.55.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

