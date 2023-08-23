Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 92,648 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,792,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,648 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of PepsiCo worth $509,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,163. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

