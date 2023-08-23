Rhumbline Advisers Buys 12,169 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of RTX worth $257,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Trading Up 0.8 %

RTX traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $85.99. 1,379,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,116,088. The company has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.19.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.