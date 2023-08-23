Rhumbline Advisers Has $193.82 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175,033 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of American Express worth $193,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $911,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3,431.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $212,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,511 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $124,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.18. The stock had a trading volume of 773,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,350. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.08 and its 200-day moving average is $165.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

