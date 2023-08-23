Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 390,520 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,153,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,520 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $414,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,826,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,276,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $208.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

