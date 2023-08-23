Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,406,453 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,520 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NIKE were worth $295,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in NIKE by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 90,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 51,563 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.84. 12,619,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,829,950. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day moving average of $115.65. The stock has a market cap of $149.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.