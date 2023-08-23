Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,705,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,790 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Mastercard worth $619,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $399.80. The company had a trading volume of 779,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,183. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $391.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.84. The firm has a market cap of $376.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

