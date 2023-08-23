Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $567.82

Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 567.82 ($7.24) and traded as low as GBX 525.21 ($6.70). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 526 ($6.71), with a volume of 14,009 shares traded.

Ricardo Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £322.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,250.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 575.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 567.76.

Ricardo Company Profile

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

