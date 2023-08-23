Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stake Boosted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 8,563.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 736,052 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727,556 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group comprises about 0.4% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $50,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,906,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,138. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.