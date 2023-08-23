Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSKD. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Riskified in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.20. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 38.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 21,644 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 62.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the second quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 10.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

