Robert F. Spillane Sells 25,000 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Magnite Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MGNI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. 1,509,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,743. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stephens cut their price target on Magnite from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Magnite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Magnite from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 35.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 48.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

