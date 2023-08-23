Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,035 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,813,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,211,000 after purchasing an additional 69,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 358,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,859 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 260,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,888,000 after buying an additional 171,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,212,000 after acquiring an additional 110,226 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.37. 2,778,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,416,539. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.49 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.84 and a 200 day moving average of $141.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

