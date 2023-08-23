Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 243 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 68,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 410,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNCL stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $47.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,168. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $52.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

