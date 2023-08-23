Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 563 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.18.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $225.52. 583,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

