Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.91. The company had a trading volume of 295,131 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

