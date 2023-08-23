Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,619 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DGRO traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.38. 473,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,704. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

