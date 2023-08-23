Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 337.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.44. 1,396,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,231,791. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

