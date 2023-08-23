Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,969,000 after buying an additional 21,273 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,627,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,678 shares of company stock worth $9,252,832. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded up $6.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.88. The company had a trading volume of 211,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,232. The company has a market capitalization of $124.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $428.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $397.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

