Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,468 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,459,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.51. 52,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,120. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $214.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.82 and its 200 day moving average is $194.41.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

