Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $122.56

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $122.56 and last traded at $122.31, with a volume of 2106984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.79.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average is $108.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,049,248,000 after acquiring an additional 507,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $845,418,000 after acquiring an additional 197,259 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,541,000 after acquiring an additional 662,825 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

