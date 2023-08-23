RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,510,000 after purchasing an additional 345,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,937,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,675. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RTX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.