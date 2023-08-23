Rumble (RUM) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Rumble to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rumble and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rumble Competitors 888 4177 9655 269 2.62

Rumble currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.49%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Rumble’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rumble is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

5.6% of Rumble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Rumble shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rumble and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble -82.86% -20.57% -18.22% Rumble Competitors -151.91% -23.16% -9.08%

Risk & Volatility

Rumble has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble’s competitors have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rumble and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble $39.38 million -$11.40 million -23.60 Rumble Competitors $14.89 billion $1.44 billion 12.60

Rumble’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rumble. Rumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rumble competitors beat Rumble on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

