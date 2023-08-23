Safran (EPA:SAF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Safran SA (EPA:SAF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €146.24 ($158.96) and last traded at €144.72 ($157.30). 484,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,060,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €143.42 ($155.89).

Safran Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €142.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €138.53.

About Safran

(Get Free Report)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.