Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,775,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 61,099 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.18% of Salesforce worth $349,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,184,768 shares of company stock worth $252,451,023 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,798,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,126,074. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.69 billion, a PE ratio of 549.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.