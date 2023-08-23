Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 1,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Salzgitter Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

