Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.22

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.22 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 39.90 ($0.51). Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 40.20 ($0.51), with a volume of 839,396 shares changing hands.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £199.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.31, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

