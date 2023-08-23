Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.64 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $965.93 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018931 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014759 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,397.77 or 1.00027210 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

