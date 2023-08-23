SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

SIFCO Industries stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.81.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 18.04% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

