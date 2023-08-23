Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Down 4.3%

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.82. Approximately 418,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 727,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sinclair in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Sinclair Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $808.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.72 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 29.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 42.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 101.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Sinclair in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sinclair by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Sinclair by 300.1% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

