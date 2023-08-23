Skba Capital Management LLC Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.6% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. 2,847,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,232,994. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.