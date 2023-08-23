Skba Capital Management LLC Has $9.57 Million Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Radian Group comprises 1.8% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Radian Group worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Serio sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $101,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $73,070.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Serio sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $101,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,221 shares in the company, valued at $220,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,285 shares of company stock worth $972,412 in the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of Radian Group stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.56. 323,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 54.83%. Research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RDN

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.