Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives $68.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.60.

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Skyline Champion from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 0.8 %

SKY stock opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $67.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $464.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 1,610.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 805.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

