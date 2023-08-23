Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKWD. JMP Securities raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,972.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,987,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $91,712,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,297,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,850,757. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,026 shares in the company, valued at $100,972.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

