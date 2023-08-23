Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,181,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,580. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.86 and a 200 day moving average of $159.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,214,531.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $58,303,266.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,725,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,852,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,214,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 634,791 shares of company stock valued at $112,514,182 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

