Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Trading 15.8% Higher

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Free Report) traded up 15.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. 2,335 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.
Sow Good Stock Up 15.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Sow Good Company Profile
Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sow Good
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 5 Best Fintech Banks to Invest in Now
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Smart AI ETFs For Intelligent Passive Investing Needs
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 4 Reasons Zoom Video is Ready to Rock Into a Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.