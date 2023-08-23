Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,348 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 54.5% during the first quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,648 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 99.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 42.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the software company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 80.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the software company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.84. 896,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,106. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $112.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.29.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

