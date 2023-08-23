Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,703,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 2,961,539 shares.The stock last traded at $8.24 and had previously closed at $8.02.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after buying an additional 734,980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,375,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

