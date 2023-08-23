Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SFM. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.2 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.43. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $40.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $2,221,978.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $486,061.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,911,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 23.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 83,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

