SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Elequin Securities LLC

Elequin Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STEW. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $43,476,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 676,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 323,187 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 48.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 651,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 213,827 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 209,319 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. 14.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of STEW stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $13.39. 60,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,686. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

(Free Report)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.